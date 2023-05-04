Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $603,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMPR opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

