Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $724,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.48%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

