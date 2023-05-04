Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 729,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

