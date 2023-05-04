Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 158475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

