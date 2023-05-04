Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 158475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.
