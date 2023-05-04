Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

