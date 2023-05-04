Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

