Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PCRFY stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

