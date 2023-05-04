Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,872 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 1,970.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.84 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $315.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

