Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

