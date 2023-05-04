Parallel Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

