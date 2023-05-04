Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

