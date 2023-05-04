Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.