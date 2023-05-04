Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,224 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 209.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.