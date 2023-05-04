Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

