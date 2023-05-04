Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.