Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lear by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

