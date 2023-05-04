Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

