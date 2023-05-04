Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Purchases $17,290.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $17,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

