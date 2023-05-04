Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Purchases $17,290.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $17,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Parke Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.
Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
Read More
