Patricia Jean McCall Acquires 20,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Patricia Jean McCall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,248.38).

i(x) Net Zero Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.02. The company has a market capitalization of £11.46 million and a P/E ratio of 43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.