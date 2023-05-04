Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $302.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.82.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 74.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

