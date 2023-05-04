PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PBF opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

