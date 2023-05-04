Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

