Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.