Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.92.

Shares of PEN opened at $301.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,017.33 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $306.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

