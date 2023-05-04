Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($291.21) to €264.00 ($290.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

