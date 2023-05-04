Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($291.21) to €264.00 ($290.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

