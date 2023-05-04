Phil Urban Purchases 80 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($172.91).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Phil Urban purchased 85 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($172.04).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 1.0 %

LON MAB opened at GBX 174.70 ($2.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,735.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 232.40 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.75 ($2.08).

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

