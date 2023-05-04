Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $8,373,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

