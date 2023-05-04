Pi Financial Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of C$837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.38 million.

EDV stock opened at C$34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$22.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.83.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total value of C$252,330.00. In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$770,138.60. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total value of C$252,330.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.70%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

