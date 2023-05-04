Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.67

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 57354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

