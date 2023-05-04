Piper Sandler Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $30.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

ZI stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,030,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

