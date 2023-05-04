Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

