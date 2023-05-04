Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.