PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

