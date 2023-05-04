PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
Shares of AGS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of PlayAGS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.