Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 9th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

PLTNU stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Plutonian Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plutonian Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $933,000.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.