Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $383.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.20.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Pool alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $351.72 on Monday. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.