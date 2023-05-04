Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Precigen worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 416.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period.

Get Precigen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Precigen Trading Up 8.8 %

Precigen Company Profile

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.