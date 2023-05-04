Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$101.72 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.68.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1866395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.