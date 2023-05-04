Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

