Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

PFG stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.