Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

