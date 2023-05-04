Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 25,185 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $702,409.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,180.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $704,324.16.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $198,552.56.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

