Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 28,323 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -246.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

