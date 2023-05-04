Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

