Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $197.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

