Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($4.34). Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

