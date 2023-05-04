Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $59,220. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

