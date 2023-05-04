Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

