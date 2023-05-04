PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Michael Ditullio Sells 2,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Ditullio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

