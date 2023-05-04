Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

