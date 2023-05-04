Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Wajax Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

